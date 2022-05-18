Fans of the Air Jordan 6 have been eating well over the last little while. The shoe has continuously gotten some pretty amazing colorways, and it seems like that trend is bound to continue in 2022. The summer is almost upon us, and Jordan Brand is looking to bless everyone with some pretty dope shoes. For instance, the latest Air Jordan 6 to be revealed is the "Red Oreo" model, which can be found down below.

As you can see, the shoe has an all-white leather upper, all while the midsole is a mixture of red and white specks. These elements come together to create a unique shoe that is definitely going to get fans excited. This is a very clean colorway and there is no doubt that it will be a perfect sneaker for the summer months.

If you are looking to cop this brand new shoe, you will be able to do so as of Saturday, June 4th for a price of $200 USD. Let us know what you think of these kicks, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Finish Line

