One of the most historically significant Jumpman shoes of all time is the Air Jordan 6. For those who may not know, this is the sneaker that Michael Jordan won his first championship in, which makes it that much more important. Over the years, this sneaker has received a plethora of great colorways, and it has also received some very cool women's exclusives, such as the "Mint Foam" model which can be found down below.

As you can see, the upper is covered in white and grey leather, which offers up a nice neutral base. From there, however, we get that nice light mint foam coloring on the midsole, as well as the back heel tab. These elements come together to create a truly dope sneaker, that is certainly going to make fans excited for the quickly-approaching release date.

If you are a fan of this sneaker, you will be able to get it on Tuesday, March 8th for a price of $190 USD. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments section below, and stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike