One of the more revered Air Jordan models has been the Jordan 6, which was first debuted in 1991. This was the year that Jordan won his first NBA title, so for many, this shoe will always be a historic one. Throughout the years, it has received a plethora of dope new colorways, and it has even received quite a few retros. In just a couple of weeks, a new colorway will hit the market, and it promises to play off an important time in MJs career.

The colorway is called "UNC," which, of course, is a reference to his days with the Tar Heels. The shoe has a white base to it, all while the side panels and toe box are covered in Carolina Blue. There are some obsidian hits on the back heel tab and the midsole, which helps bring the entire UNC look together. If you're a fan of the school, these are most definitely a must-cop.

These kicks are set to drop on March 5th for a price of $210 USD. Stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from around the sneaker world. Also, let us know what you think of these brand new Air Jordan 6s, in the comments down below.

Image via Nike

