When Michael Jordan won his first NBA title back in 1991, he was wearing the Air Jordan 6. As a result of his accomplishment, the Air Jordan 6 continued to be a cherished model by fans, and now, the sneaker gets some dope new colorways every single year. If you are a big fan of the Jordan 6, you have been blessed as of late thanks to a plethora of dope releases and even some teasers that go beyond this year. Needless to say, the future of the shoe is in good hands, and sneakerheads have every reason to celebrate.

In a recent Instagram post from the sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, we got a look at a new photoshop rendering for an Air Jordan 6 colorway that has been described as "Mint Foam." As you can see in the photo down below, the shoe is covered in white and grey leather, all while a very faint tone of green is placed on the midsole and around the laces. These elements are very soft and come together to create a dope women's exclusive offering.

It is being reported that these will drop on March 8th of next year for a price of $190 USD, although this has yet to be confirmed. With that in mind, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates on these shoes.

Image via @zsneakerheadz