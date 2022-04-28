After winning the NBA title for the first time in 1991, Michael Jordan was able to make the Air Jordan 6 famous. Now, this is a silhouette that is universally heralded as one of the best in the brand's library. Having said that, Jumpman is always coming through with brand new models and silhouettes, which has ultimately led to the latest colorway, which can be found below.

This new offering is called "Midnight Navy" and it definitely lives up to its name. It is a sneaker that is mostly covered in white leather, all while navy is placed on the tongue, back heel, and midsole. These colors merge perfectly together and they create a clean colorway that is perfect for the spring and summer months.

For those of you who are hoping to cop this brand new shoe, it will be dropping on Wednesday, May 11th for a price of $200 USD. Let us know what you think of this brand new model, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

