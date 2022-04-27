One of the most beloved Jumpman models is the Air Jordan 6. This is for good reason as it is the first shoe that Michael Jordan ever won a championship in. This is one of those shoes that continues to get dope new colorways, and in 2022, Jordan Brand is certainly giving it a ton of support, as they should. It's one of those models that will stand the test of time, and fans will forever cop new models if they are readily available.

According to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, one of the upcoming Air Jordan 6s for this year is the "Chrome" model found below. As you can see from the rendering below, this is a very basic colorway as the shoe is covered in black suede, all while silver makes its way onto the midsole. It is certainly a great-looking shoe, but it is something many fans have already seen before.

For now, it appears as though this sneaker will be dropping on November 19th of this year for a price of $200 USD. This has yet to be confirmed by Jumpman, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. As always, let us know what you think, in the comments down below.



