Over the last year or so, the Air Jordan 6 has been blessed with some new colorways, as well as a retro here and there. The shoe is now over 30 years old, and in the eyes of Jordan Brand, this is a massive milestone that needs to be celebrated. In 2022, the shoe is set to receive even more retros, with one of them being a colorway that first appeared back in 2000.

The offering in question is the Air Jordan 6 "Midnight Navy" which can be seen in the images below. The retro of this colorway stays true to the original, and you simply cannot go wrong with the white leather upper and navy highlights. All of these elements come together to create an extremely clean shoe that will certainly have sneakerheads reaching for their wallets.

For now, it appears as though the release of this shoe has been delayed to May 25th of this year, after initial reports said that this shoe would be coming out in March. Let us know what you think, in the comments section below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the NFL world.

Image via Nike

