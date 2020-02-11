The iconic Air Jordan 6 from the "Defining Moments" Pack is returning to retailers soon, but it remains to be seen exactly when. It was originally believed that the DMP Air Jordan 6 would release as part of the brand's annual All Star lineup this weekend - Then, the date was reportedly pushed back to late March.

Now, sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz is reporting that the DMP 6s are tentatively scheduled to arrive on April 4th for the retail price of $200.

The DMP 6s originally released in 2006 alongside an alternate "Concord" Air Jordan 11 in celebration of Michael Jordan’s two three-peats in 1991 and 1996. The 2020 version will reportedly come with the OG gold shoe box along with matching Jumpman dog tags.

Although the confirmed release date remains in limbo, the iconic kicks are expected to be available in sizes for the whole fam, with men's sizes retailing for $200. Check out some additional images in the IG posts embedded below, and stay tuned for the official announcement.