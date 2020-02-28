Jordan Brand is celebrating the 30th-anniversary of the Air Jordan 5 in style. This sneaker debuted back in 1990 and it was the third model designed by the infamous Tinker Hatfield. There were three colorways in particular that had fans excited. Of course, I'm talking about "Fire Red," "Grape," and "Black Metallic." Jumpman has decided to pay homage to these three offerings by combining them into one sneaker. This model is going to be called the Air Jordan 5 "Top 3" and it's being slated for a May 16th release.

Thanks to the Instagram account Upcycle.sneaks, we now have some detailed images of the colorway. The upper is covered in black suede while the midsole is red with silver accents on the shark teeth. The "Grape" colorway is represented by a purple tongue with teal Jumpman logo right in the middle. If you're an OG sneakerhead, all three colorways should be fairly obvious to you.

If you grew up in the 90s, the Air Jordan 5 is probably a big part of your nostalgia for the decade. Will Smith made the shoe famous on The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air and over the years, these colorways have received various retros.

Stay tuned for updates on this model as we will be sure to bring them to you. Let us know in the comments below what you think.