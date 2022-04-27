One of the most well-supported Jordan Brand silhouettes over the past couple of years has been the Air Jordan 5. In 2020, this shoe celebrated its 30th anniversary, and since that time, we have been getting a plethora of new offerings. These colorways have been pretty unique, for the most part, and in 2022, Jumpman is looking to keep the party going.

For instance, official images of the Air Jordan 5 "Regal Pink" have surfaced online. This shoe has been described as an "Easter" colorway, however, considering the holiday has already passed us by, it is clear that the "Regal Pink" nickname makes more sense. As for the colorway itself, it is covered in a nice light pink hue, all while bluish-grey highlights are placed throughout. It makes for a clean yet colorful offering that is certainly going to please sneakerheads who want to add some pastels to their wardrobe.

For now, this sneaker does not have a release date, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think about his brand new Air Jordan 5, in the comment section down below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike