There are plenty of dope Jumpman models coming out this year, and sneakerheads are excited to get their hands on as many as possible. This year, the Air Jordan 5 is getting quite a bit of love, and fans are definitely excited to see some of the colorways that have been teased. One of the models that fans have been waiting on is the "Jade Horizon" offering below, which has gone through quite a few release delays.

As you can see in the official images, the shoe is covered in a light green upper, all while aged yellow is placed throughout the side and even the midsole. Overall, it is a pretty great look, and fans of the Jordan 5 will definitely appreciate just how unique this is. It's definitely gearing up to be a great addition to any collection.

If you are looking to get your hands on these, they will be dropping on Saturday, April 9th for a price of $200 USD. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

