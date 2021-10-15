One of the most colorful holidays of the year is Easter. While it is technically a religious holiday, most people take it as an excuse to load up on chocolate and wear pastel colors that look good with certain types of shoes. Sneaker brands are always excited for Easter, as it allows them to get created with some brand new colorways and designs. Case in point, @zsneakerheadz has just come through on Instagram with a teaser of a new Easter colorway that has been placed on the iconic Air Jordan 5.

After celebrating its 30th anniversary just last year, the Jordan 5 continues to get some love, and this new scheme is proof of that. As you can see, the vast majority of the shoe is covered in some pastel pink suede, while light blue highlights are found all the way throughout. The midsole is white, and the shark teeth have that greyish-blue tone that is synonymous with Easter. Overall, it is a gorgeous colorway that may not be everyone's cup of tea.

The release date has reportedly been set for April of next year at a price of $210 USD. There is still a lot that needs to be figured out, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.