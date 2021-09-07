One of the best Air Jordan 5 models to be shown off this year has been the "Oreo" retro. This is a shoe that showed up in the mid-2000s and since that time, fans have been asking for it to come back. Interestingly enough, this is one of the most popular models to be posted on HNHH this year and even though it is a basic colorway, fans seem enamored with its return to the market.

In the official images below, you can see how this shoe mostly has a black nubuck upper all while the midsole is white with a black and white speckled shark tooth extension. The icy blue outsole helps give the shoe its clean look and when you put all of these elements together, you get a sneaker that is solid for any occasion.

The release was supposed to take place on Saturday, September 18th, however now, the shoe has been pushed back by one week to September 25th, when the shoe will drop for $190 USD. Stay tuned to HNHH for more sneaker updates and give us your thoughts on these, in the comments section below.

Image via Nike

