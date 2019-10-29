Next year will mark the 30th anniversary of the iconic Air Jordan 5 - so you know Jordan Brand has plans to release a plethora of colorways, including some all-time classics. Among them, the OG "Fire Red" colorway.

According to @Zsneakerheadz and Sneaker Files, the Fire Red 5s will be returning to retailers on March 28 for the retail price of $190.

Early images of the returning classic have not yet surfaced, but we already know what to expect. The kicks will come dressed in a smooth, white leather upper equipped with that puffy 3M reflective tongue, a black midsole and fire red detailing throughout. This particular colorway originally debuted in 1990 and last released in 2013, although the retro did not include "Nike Air" branding on the heel.

Stay tuned for a first look at the 2020 "Fire Red" 5s, and click here to preview the "Island Green" colorway that'll be launching in November.