Jordan Brand has plans to release two different "Island Green" Air Jordans next month, including an eye-catching Air Jordan 5 with black detailing, and the sneaker's namesake color providing some added flair.

Not to mention, the kicks come equipped with a fully reflective upper, revealing a hidden leopard print detailing, as shown in the video embedded below.

Jordan Brand has not yet announced official details, but rumors suggest that the Island Green 5s are slated to launch on November 11 for the retail price of $190. In addition to the white "Island Green" 5s, Jordan Brand is also cooking up a black "Island Green" Air Jordan 13, which is also slated to launch in November.

Check out some additional photos of the 5s in the IG post embedded below, and click here to preview the special edition 13s.