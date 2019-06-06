Next year will mark the 30th anniversary of the iconic Air Jordan 5 - so you know Jordan Brand has plans to release a plethora of colorways, including some all-time classics. Among them, the OG "Fire Red" colorway.

According to @Zsneakerheadz and Sneaker Files, the Fire Red 5s will be returning in 2020 with the reflective silver tongue and red "Nike Air" branding on the heel.

Early images of the returning classic have not yet surfaced, but we already know what to expect. The kicks will come dressed in a smooth, white leather upper equipped with that puffy 3M reflective tongue, a black midsole and fire red detailing throughout. This particular colorway originally debuted in 1990 and last released in 2013, although the retro did not include "Nike Air" branding on the heel.

Rumors suggest that the Air Jordan 5 "Fire Red" will be arriving sometime in February. The 2020 NBA All Star Game will be taking place in Chicago next year, and this would be a fitting sneaker to drop as part of Jordan Brand's annual All Star lineup.

Check out some images of the OG version below.

Air Jordan 5 Fire Red/Instyleshoes

