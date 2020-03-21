Jordan Brand's year-long celebration of the Air Jordan 5 will consist of a festive "Easter" iteration that is scheduled to release on April 3rd. A teaser image of the busy design first surfaced earlier this week, but we now have an official look at what to expect, courtesy of Finish Line.

Finish Line

Highlighted by an Easter egg-inspired paint splatter design throughout the white leather upper, the festive 5s come equipped with "Laser Crimson" detailing on the midsole as well as the Jumpman logos on the tongue and heel. Additional, the Easter AJ5 boasts a "Voltage Purple" inner lining, while white laces, a clear lace lock and a white midsole/outsole combination round out the look.

The kicks in question are billed as a grade school exclusive and will therefore be priced at $140 when they launch on April 3rd. This design certainly isn't for everyone but the good news is there will be plenty of other AJ5s on the market in due time. Check out the official images below, and click here for a look at the rumored "Teal" Off-White x Air Jordan 5.

