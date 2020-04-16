Over the past few months, the most talked-about Air Jordan silhouette has been none other than the Jordan 5. While this shoe doesn't always seem to get a whole lot of love, Jordan Brand is trying to change that and for good reason. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the shoe and Jumpman is looking to provide fans with some classic colorways and some new ones as well. The retros that are coming out have been well-publicized although it's important to note some of the new offerings, as well.

Later this year, in August, Jumpman is set to release an update on the 2013 Air Jordan 5 "Bel-Air" which was an homage to The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Instead of having an upper covered in grey, the sneaker will have a white base with numerous neon colors throughout. Thanks to the sneaker account @wavegod_thelegend, we now have a preliminary image of what this shoe will look like.

Just based on the post above, it is obvious that this shoe is going to feature a ton of colors and patterns on the inside. Not to mention, it will certainly appeal to those looking to add some color to their collections.

Be sure to stay tuned for updates on these as we will continue to bring you the latest information.