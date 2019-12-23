Fans of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air know just how much Will Smith adored the Air Jordan 5. Of course, the shoe was created the same year the show debuted and in 2020, it will be experiencing its 30th anniversary. With this in mind, it shouldn't be a surprise that Jordan Brand is coming through with all sorts of Jordan 5 colorways next year. One of the models that have been announced is a brand new variation of the "Bel-Air" colorway.

This particular colorway was modeled after Smith's TV show and featured a grey upper with some neon purple, green, and yellow highlights. According to @zsneakerheadz, Jordan Brand is bringing the shoe back except this time around, it will have a white upper. In the post below, you can see a photoshop mock-up of what the sneaker is supposed to look like although it is still subject to some change.

Just last week, it was reported that this shoe would be coming out in the Summer of 2020. Thanks to @zsneakerheadz, we now know this shoe has been slated for August of 2020. The release date is still subject to change so be sure to keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.