Jordan Brand has already released a plethora of Air Jordan 4s this year in celebration of the silhouette's 30th anniversary, including some all-time classics and unreleased designs.

And they're not done yet, as reports have surfaced that a "What The" Air Jordan 4 mashup will be releasing in November. The brand new colorway features elements from each of the four original Air Jordan 4 colorways. This includes the "White Cement," "Bred," "Military Blue," and "Fire Red."

According to sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz, the kicks will also come equipped with the beloved "Nike Air" branding on the heel tabs.

Official images of the "What The" Air Jordan 4 have not yet surfaced, but the early teaser shown above reveals that the sneakers will come equipped with white leather bases and mismatched detailing throughout. Rumors suggest that the special edition 4s will be available on November 23 for the retail price of $190.

Stay tuned for more details and click here to preview the Air Jordan 4 "FIBA" colorway releasing on September 1.