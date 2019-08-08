If you were to go down the lineage of Jordan Brand, you would quickly realize that the Air Jordan 4 is one of the most iconic silhouettes of all-time. The shoe was debuted in 1989 and sneakerheads are always clamoring for new colorways and even re-releases of classic versions. The creativity doesn't stop at just Jordan Brand though as customizers have been crafting their very own versions of the shoe. Perhaps one of the most creative customs we have seen so far is this Toy Story 4 Woody model which was created by @noralthecobbler.

The shoe is dressed exactly like Woody as you have hints of denim, as well as a yellow shirt and even his cow-print vest. To add even more detail to the entire sneaker, "ANDY" is written on the outsole which is exactly what you would find on Woody's cowboy boots. Overall, it's a pretty amazing custom and if you're a fan of both Jordan Brand and Toy Story, these would be a must cop.

As of right now, these appear to be a 1-of-1 so you won't be able to cop even if you wanted to. Regardless, sometimes it's nice to just sit back and appreciate the craftsmanship of some of the world's best shoe customizers.