Since its original release back in 1989, the Air Jordan 4 has remained one of the most popular Michael Jordan signature shoes to ever be released. Back in 2019, the shoe celebrated its 30th anniversary and as a result, Jordan Brand came through with a plethora of new colorways and retros. In 2020, the brand has been able to keep the party going as sneakerheads have been blessed with even more heat. Before the end of the year, Jumpman has plans for even more Jordan 4 goodness, including the "Sashiko" colorway found below.

This offering was originally called "Deep Ocean" but has been renamed "Sashiko" based on new information coming from Nike. As you can see in the official images below, the shoe is made mostly of blue material that is filled with various different geometric patterns. White and red highlights are thrown in throughout the upper to help create one of the most unique Jordan 4's to ever hit the market.

Unfortunately for North American sneakerheads, these will only be dropping overseas, so acquiring a pair might be difficult. Regardless, the official release date will take place on December 5th with pairs going for $190 USD. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

