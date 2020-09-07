There have been some pretty unique shoes to be shown off so far in 2020 and while many of them have already released, there is still plenty more lined up for the rest of the year. Jordan Brand in particular has been coming through with a plethora of dope shoes, and this Fall, they have plenty more on the horizon. Fans have been excited for many of these offerings and it is pretty easy to see why.

One of those shoes is a brand new and unique take on the Air Jordan 4 in the form of the "Deep Ocean" colorway. This sneaker features a wide variety of textures and even some dope patterns on top of a blue upper. These elements come together to create one of the most unique Jordan 4s to be released in quite some time. Thanks to the Instagram sneaker insider @repgod88, we now have some on-foot images to share and based on these snaps, it's clear this shoe is going to be a fan-favorite.

If you are thinking of adding these to your collection, they are supposed to drop some time in the Fall, so keep it locked to HNHH for more info.