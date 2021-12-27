There have been plenty of great Air Jordan 4s over the past couple of years, and Jordan Brand is dead set on releasing a ton of fantastic offerings throughout 2022. The Air Jordan 4 momentum has been unstoppable, and one of the colorways that fans have been highly-anticipating is the "Red Thunder" model, which can be pictured down below.

This is supposed to be a play on the "Thunder" Jordan 4 which released a few years ago. That shoe had a black nubuck upper with some yellow highlights on the upper and the midsole. As the name for this new shoe suggests, the yellow has been swapped out for some red, which gives you an iconic color pairing in Jordan Brand's history. If you are a fan of the Chicago Bulls, then you are probably going to enjoy this sneaker quite a bit.

This colorway was originally going to be released in October, however, it ended up getting delayed. Now, this shoe is set to drop on Saturday, January 15th for a price of $190 USD. Let us know if you plan on copping a pair, in the comments section down below. In the meantime, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike