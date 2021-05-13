One of the best Air Jordan models of all-time is the AJ4 which released all the way back in 1989. It was Tinker Hatfield's second shoe in the Jumpman line and he maintained his role with Michael Jordan for another ten years after that. This remains one of the best sneakers he ever designed and as a result, we have been given a plethora of incredible colorways over the years. One of those offerings is the "Lightning" model which first appeared in 2006.

This is one of those shoes that sneakerheads have been clamoring to have back and in 2021, they are getting their wish. In the official images below, you can see the new "Lightning" retro which is covered in some nice yellow suede all while the midsole is white and grey. These shades also appear on the tongue, all while a black Jumpman logo is placed on the back heel.

Overall, it's yet another great Air Jordan 4 that will certainly excite some longtime sneakerheads. As for the release date, these were originally planned for August 7th although now, they have been delayed three weeks until August 28th. Let us know what you think of this release, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike