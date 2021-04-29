One of the best silhouettes to ever come out of Jordan Brand is the Air Jordan 4. It is one of those classic Tinker Hatfield creations that has stood the test of time, and every single year, Jumpman comes through and delivers new colorways. The shoe recently celebrated its 30th anniversary although it seems fairly clear that this model will not be going out of style, anytime soon. There are some dope colorways set to release this year, including the "White Oreo" offering which can be found below.

In many ways, it resembles the infamous "White Cement" model although there are certainly some obvious changes here. For instance, there is no black to be found on this model as the entire midsole is dressed in the grey and black speckled aesthetic. Meanwhile, the upper is covered in white leather all while red highlights are sprinkled throughout. It makes for a pretty amazing-looking shoe that will be highly sought after.

As for the release date, it was supposed to come out in late May although now it will be dropping on June 19th for $190 USD. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike