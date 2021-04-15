There have been some truly incredible Air Jordan 4 colorways over the last 30 years and it doesn't seem like Jumpman has any plans on slowing down the production of this iconic shoe. About 15 years ago, the Air Jordan 4 received one of its most flashy colorways which was called "Lightning." Fans remember this colorway fondly as it featured a bright yellow upper all while black and white were placed at different points around the tongue, laces, and even the midsole.

Sneakerheads have been clamoring for these to make a comeback and now, they will be getting that wish. Today, Jumpman unveiled the official images for the new "Lightning" retro and as you can see, the new model certainly stays true to the original. If you missed out on the original release from back in 2006, then you should definitely consider giving these a shot when they release in the summertime.

The release date has been officially set for August 7th for a price of $225 USD. These are going to be heavily sought after so depending on the platform you try to get these on, be prepared for some Ls. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

