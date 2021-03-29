One of the most popular Jordan Brand silhouettes of all-time is the Air Jordan 4. It's a shoe that was created all the way back in 1989, and fans simply cannot get enough of it. After celebrating its 30th birthday two years ago, Jumpman has continued to provide the silhouette with some incredible offerings and 2021 is proving to be no different. The next few months will see some dope colorways make it to the market, including the "UNC" model which can be found in the official images below.

In true UNC fashion, this particular model is covered in powder blue suede which is an aesthetic that can also be found on the laces. From there, the midsole is split in two, with one half being dressed in black, and the other grey cement. Grey cement is also placed on the side panels, as well as the back heel. This aesthetic perfectly suits the Air Jordan 4 and we're sure longtime fans of the silhouette are going to want to go out and grab themselves a pair.

As for the release date, you will be able to buy these on April 28th for a price of $225 USD. Let us know what you think of this new colorway, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

