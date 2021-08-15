One of the greatest Jumpman shoes of all time is the Air Jordan 4, which came out all the way back in 1989. This is a shoe that was created by Tinker Hatfield, and over the years, fans have continued to show support to the silhouette. Numerous dope colorways have been released throughout the past few decades, and if you don't like the OG models then you're probably at least a fan of the "Lightning" offering which came out about 15 years ago.

Sneakerheads have been clamoring for a retro of this shoe, and now, they're getting one. In the official images below, you can see how this new "Lightning" model stays true to the original. From the yellow suede on the upper to the charcoal grey and white midsole, this is one of those sneakers that will immediately pop on your feet.

If you're a fan of this shoe and are hoping to get your hands on a pair, these are going to be released on Saturday, August 28th for a price of $220 USD. Let us know what you think, in the comments below. Also, be sure to keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

