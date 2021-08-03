It looks like 21 Savage's work ethic is definitely paying off. Earlier this year, he spearheaded the soundtrack for Spiral: From the Book of Saw, and he more recently made the Rolling Loud crowd go insane by doing a nostalgic performance of "Red Opps." To celebrate his success this year, the Savage Mode II rapper hit Instagram a couple of days ago to remind his 12.5 million followers that he's in a league of his own.

Posing against a white Ferrari, 21 Savage shared one of the hardest flexes of the summer. With the location tagged as "Woke not Broke," the Slaughter Gang artist let loose the caption, "this rarri cost a M play wit them don’t play wit him!"

In addition to the stunning, sleek white Ferrari prominently featured in his new set of photos, 21 Savage upped the ante by showing off his huge cash flow and incredibly rare pair of kicks. The blue sneakers that he can be seen sporting are the Air Jordan 4 "Florida Gators" player exclusives, and according to Flight Club, 21 Savage could have paid anywhere between $5,500 and $10,000 for them.

Which part of 21 Savage's latest Instagram flex is the most impressive to you — the Ferrari, the extremely rare pair of sneakers, or the cash?