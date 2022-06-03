One of the best sneakers of all-time is the Air Jordan 4. It is a model that continues to get a plethora of colorways and they all seem to be immensely popular. With that being said, Jordan Brand is coming through with a lot of AJ4s in 2022 and the "Infrared" model down below is one of them. It's a model that has been teased quite a bit and the colorway itself has a lot of fans intrigued.

As you can see from the official images, this shoe is mostly made of multiple shades of grey, all while red is found throughout. These colors merge nicely together, and there is no doubt that fans will want these in the summer. You can't help but love the mixture of colors here and overall, this is yet another great shoe to come out of Jumpman.

While this shoe was originally supposed to come out on June 24th, it has been revealed that it will now release on June 15th for a price of $200 USD through the infamous Nike SNKRS App. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

