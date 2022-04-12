The Air Jordan 4 has always been a premium choice for sneakerheads who have a love and appreciation for the legacy of Michael Jordan. The Jordan 4 is a sneaker that continues to get new colorways and each model certainly has its own merits. Fans are always eager to get their hands on these new Jumpman offerings, and in 2022, the brand has been generous with the number of new colorways it has on the horizon.

One such model is the "Infrared" offering which can be found below. The shoe is categorized by its multi-toned grey upper and red highlights. The color pallet here works tremendously as it combines numerous motifs that have been found throughout Jumpman's history. Overall, it is a colorway that is easy to enjoy and if you're an Air Jordan 4 collector, these might be a necessity.

If you are hoping to get yourself a pair of these, they will be available as of June 24th for a price of $190 USD. Let us know what you think of this brand new shoe, in the comments section down below, and stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

