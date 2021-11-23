Michael Jordan is an avid golfer, so it shouldn't be a surprise that Jordan Brand has offered a ton of great golf models over the years. Perhaps the most popular right now is the Air Jordan 4 Golf, which has delivered a plethora of classic colorways to the table. It is a shoe that even non-golfers have been trying to cop, in anticipation of getting into the sport at a later date. Now, another Jordan 4 Golf offering has been unveiled, and it is perhaps the most ambitious so far.

This shoe is being dubbed "Black Cat" thanks to its all-over black aesthetic. Fans are well-aware of the OG Jordan 4 "Black Cat," however, this model comes with a fun and unique twist. The entire upper is covered in fur-like textures that really bring out those cat vibes. Some may not appreciate this new addition to the shoe, however, others are sure to enjoy the boldness of it.

For now, there is no release date associated with these, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest details regarding this shoe. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these, in the comments section below.

