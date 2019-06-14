Jordan Brand's year-long celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan 4 will now include a colorful range of Flyknit 4s.

The collections of 4s, constructed of a lightweight knit material, come in Game Royal, University Red, Orange, and Volt. However, it looks like only the red and blue renditions will be launching in the U.S.

Each of the kicks will be available today, June 14, starting at 10am ET. Retail price is set at $220.

Check out some of the early purchase links in the tweets embedded below.