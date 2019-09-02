This week, some of the best basketball players in the world are in China for the FIBA Basketball World Cup. The best countries in the world are fighting for basketball supremacy and, of course, Jordan Brand is taking advantage of the festivities with some sneakers to mark the occasion. One of the shoes that will be dropping in time for the event is the Air Jordan 4 "FIBA" which has received multiple teasers over the past few months.

These kicks are pretty clean as they boast a red leather upper with navy blue highlights. There is even a gold Jumpman logo on the back heel of each shoe, which adds some nice accents to the entire package. If you're a fan of the Air Jordan 4, this is certainly a great shoe to add to your collection, especially when you consider how it's tied into the FIBA World Cup.

According to Sneaker News, these will be dropping on Saturday, September 7th for $200 USD. If you're looking to cop these, they can be found at stores like Nike, Finish Line, Eastbay and Dick's Sporting Goods.

Image via Nike

