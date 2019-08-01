One of the all-time classic Air Jordan 4 colorways is officially set to return today, August 1, as Jordan Brand continues to celebrate the iconic silhouette's 30th anniversary.

The "Cool Grey" Air Jordan 4 will be launching at 10am ET in full family sizing, with men's sizes retailing for $190. Thankfully for those hoping to cop a pair, the 2019 Cool Grey 4s will be widely available at all major retailers, as well as your local sneaker shops and boutiques.

Check out some early purchase links in the tweets embedded below.

The classic kicks are built on a suede, cool grey upper accompanied by a white midsole, and a black outsole - looking just as they did when they debuted in 2004. Additional details include a white Jumpman logo on the tongue and chrome Jumpman logos on the heel tabs, with splashes of yellow appearing on the tongue, outsole and visible air unit in the heel.

Continue scrolling for the official photos.

Air Jordan 4 Cool Grey/Nike

