The iconic Air Jordan 4 "Bred" is returning to select retailers on Wednesday morning, starting at 10am ET. The beloved sneakers, retailing for $200, released in OG form in full family sizing back in May but recently restocked earlier this month.

If you missed out on either of those drops, you'll have another chance today at spots like Champs, Eastbay, Footaction and Foot Locker. Check out some of the early purchase links below.

The "Bred" Air Jordan 4s come equipped with a black nubuck supported by the familiar grey and red detailing along with the aesthetically pleasing grey "Nike Air" branding on the heel for the first time since 1999.

If you've already purchased a pair, or two, or three, you can set your sights on the classic "Cool Grey" Air Jordan 4, which will be releasing on Thursday, August 1. Click here for more details on that release.