One of the all-time classic Air Jordan 4 colorways is officially set to return next weekend in celebration of the iconic silhouette's 30th anniversary.

According to multiple sneaker sources, the "Cool Grey" Air Jordan 4 will be launching on August 1 in full family sizing, with men's sizes retailing for $190. Thankfully, the 2019 Cool Grey 4s will be widely available, judging from Foot Locker's release locations.

The classic kicks are built on a suede, cool grey upper accompanied by a white midsole, and a black outsole - looking just as they did when they debuted in 2004. Additional details include a white Jumpman logo on the tongue and chrome Jumpman logos on the heel tabs, with splashes of yellow appearing on the tongue, outsole and visible air unit in the heel.

Continue scrolling for the official photos.

Air Jordan 4 Cool Grey/Nike

