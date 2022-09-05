Every single year, Jumpman comes through with a new silhouette for the storied Air Jordan franchise. This year, fans were waiting for the Air Jordan 37 which would contain references to the now-30-year-old Air Jordan 7. After being teased a couple of months ago, Jumpman is now ready to drop the first Jordan 37 colorway dubbed "Beyond Borders."

In the official images down below, you can see how the shoe has a white knit upper to it, all while black is placed on the laces and even the tongue. From there, most of the colors are found on the outsole. It is here we can see red, blue, and yellow, which gives into the idea that this is a shoe looking to reference the iconic Air Jordan 7.

If you are looking to cop the Air Jordan 37 "Beyond Borders," you will be able to do so as of Thursday, September 15th for a price of $185 USD over at Nike.com. As always, let us know what you think of this new sneaker, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

