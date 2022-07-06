Every single year, Jordan Brand unveils a new Air Jordan sneaker. This year, fans have been waiting for the Air Jordan 37, which has been teased quite a bit online. There has been no shortage of new images, but now, it seems like Jumpman is looking to get ahead of things and reveal the shoes officially. In fact, today, we now have a first look at the Air Jordan 37 and its first two colorways.

As you can see down below, this shoe draws a ton of inspiration from the Air Jordan 7. The sneaker has a unique Lenoweave upper that is influenced by West African culture. From there, we have Formula 23 foam midsole and some Zoom Air in the forefoot for good measure. Overall, it is very much in line with the last few Jumpman models, and we're sure we will see players like Jayson Tatum and Rui Hachimura rocking these next season.

For those of you who are interested, the darker colorway called "Beyond Borders" will be dropping in the month of September, and the "Hare" offering will be dropping soon after. Exact release dates have yet to be announced, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. As always, let us know what you think of this shoe, in the comments down below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike