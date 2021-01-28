In 2020, Jordan Brand officially unveiled the Air Jordan 35 to the world and so far, it has been a tremendous hit. The shoe honors the 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan 5, and since there haven't been too many colorways, fans are always looking forward to seeing what comes next. With 2021 finally, upon us, more Jordan 35 colorways are on the horizon and the latest to be shown off is this unique "Sunset" model which features a motif that should be familiar to Nike fans.

As you can see in the official images below, the sneaker features a black suede upper, all while the midsole is a gradient mixture of orange, pink, and purple. From there, we have black and orange laces, all while the Jumpman logo on the tongue is also orange. These colors work perfectly together and create a shoe that is definitely going to look incredible out on the basketball court.

For now, a release date hasn't been revealed so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to deliver those to you. As always, give us your take on this sneaker in the comments below. Also, keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike