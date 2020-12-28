If you are a sneakerhead who loves Air Jordans, then you probably know about the "Bred" colorway. This is a color scheme that has been around since the Air Jordan 1 and pretty well every single silhouette has at some point, received a "Bred" offering. For those who don't know, "Bred" actually stands for black/red, which are the iconic colors of the Chicago Bulls. Over the years, "Bred" has become a standard on every Nike shoe and you can always expect new sneakers to be given this colorway.

The latest Jumpman model is the Air Jordan 35 and right on cue, the sneaker is getting a black and red model in just a few days from now. Official images of the sneaker hit the internet today and as you can see below, the shoe certainly lives up to its name. It is covered in some black suede material, all while the highlights are red. We even get a silver 3M tongue, for good measure.

For those who are trying to get their hands on these, you will be able to do so as of Friday, January 8th for $180 USD. Let us know if you plan on copping these, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike