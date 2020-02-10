If you're a fan of Jordan Brand, then you're probably aware of Fragment Designs and Hiroshi Fujiwara who is the head of the brand. Back in 2014, Fragment and Jumpman linked up for a white, black, and blue colorway of the Air Jordan 1 High OG that remains one of the brand's best collabs ever. The shoe sells for thousands of dollars on the resale market and sneakerheads have been waiting for a new Fragment x Jordan collab ever since.

Now, Fujiawara is teasing a brand new collaboration with Jumpman, this time in the form of the Air Jordan 34. The Jordan 34 has been receiving rave reviews for its performance out on the court and now that we're in 2020, it's getting a whole slew of colorways. Fujiwara posted a teaser last week but recently, he came through with a better look at the shoe. As you can see, it's a similar colorway to the original Air Jordan 1 collab. This will certainly get sneakerheads excited for what is to come, as long as this shoe is really being released.

Stay tuned for updates on this potential collaboration as we will be sure to bring them to you. In the meantime, let us know what you think in the comments, below.