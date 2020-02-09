It looks like Jordan Brand and Fragment Design have another limited edition sneaker collab in the works - this time partnering up on the Air Jordan 34 silhouette. Fragment Design's Hiroshi Fujiwara took to instagram on Thursday morning, following Nike's New York Fashion Week show, to give fans a first look at the collaborative kicks.

Like previous Fragment x Jordan collabs, the kicks consists of a white, black and blue colorway. Furthermore, you can see that these Air Jordan 34s come equipped with the beloved 'Nike Air' branding on the heel. The Air Jordan 34, billed as one of the lightest basketball shoes ever created by Jordan Brand (size 9 weighs just 13.1 oz), includes the following features:

An Eclipse Plate, formed by two Pebax pieces, which helps reduce the overall stiffness and strips down the weight

A forefoot Zoom Air unit, with herringbone traction pattern - providing optimal explosion off the foot

Limited Upper - heel counter, tongue, eyestay and midfoot reinforcer - showcasing the purest form of a basketball shoe

The number 23 is featured in Morse code on the vamp

Release details for the Fragment x Air Jordan 34 have not yet been announced but we'll keep you posted with any additional information. In the meantime, click here to preview the Top 10 sneakers dropping in February.