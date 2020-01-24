In celebration of the NCAA's March Madness Tournament, Jordan Brand is finally giving sneakerheads the chance to own the popular "UNC" Air Jordan 3. The kicks were originally gifted exclusively to Tar Heels student-athletes but a modified version is expected to receive a widespread retail release on March 7th.

Jordan Brand has not yet provided the official images but you can get a good idea of what to expect via the IG post embedded below.

As seen in the leaked images, the UNC 3s are built on white leather uppers, equipped with the classic elephant print detailing and UNC blue accents on the mudguard, tongue and heel. Unlike the Tar Heels' PE, the retail version will not feature any UNC branding and will instead opt for a carolina blue Jumpman on the tongue.

Again, a specific release date has not yet been confirmed but all signs point to this UNC AJ3 hitting retailers a week before the tournament kicks off.