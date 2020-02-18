In celebration of the NCAA's March Madness Tournament, Jordan Brand is finally giving sneakerheads the chance to own the popular "UNC" Air Jordan 3. The special edition kicks were originally gifted exclusively to Tar Heels student-athletes but a modified version is now scheduled to drop on March 7th.

As seen in the latest batch of photos posted by sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz, the forthcoming "UNC" 3s feature “Heart & Soul” text printed upside down behind the tongues.

Just like the player exclusive UNC 3s, the retail release features white leather uppers, equipped with the classic elephant print detailing and UNC blue accents on the mudguard, tongue and heel. Unlike the Tar Heels' PE, the version dropping on March 7th will not feature any UNC branding and will instead opt for a carolina blue Jumpman on the tongue.

Take a closer look at the detailed photos below, and stay tuned for the official announcement from Jordan Brand.

House of Heat

House of Heat

House of Heat

House of Heat

House of Heat