Jordan Brand is finally giving sneakerheads the chance to own the popular "UNC" Air Jordan 3 next month in celebration of the NCAA's March Madness Tournament. The special edition kicks were originally gifted exclusively to Tar Heels student-athletes but a modified version is now scheduled to drop on March 7th for the retail price of $190.

Just like the player exclusive UNC 3s, the retail release features white leather uppers, equipped with the classic elephant print detailing and UNC blue accents on the mudguard, tongue and heel. The kicks also include “Heart & Soul” text printed upside down behind the tongues. What separates this retail colorway from the exclusive the Tar Heels' PE, is that it will not feature any direct UNC branding, and will instead opt for a carolina blue Jumpman on the tongue.

Check out some additional on-foot photos, as well as the official images, below.

