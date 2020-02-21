March Madness is on the horizon which means some of the best teams in college basketball will compete for a National championship. The stakes are incredibly high and we can't wait to see some of the best young players take to the court. If you're a sneakerhead, perhaps the best part of March Madness is seeing all the dope shoes the players are wearing in support of their school. Jordan Brand is well aware of how big the event is and to celebrate, they are coming through with an Air Jordan 3 dressed in University of North Carolina colors.

Michael Jordan's alma mater has been the subject of numerous Jordan colorways and now, one more will be added to the collection. This model has a white leather upper with powder blue hits on the midsole, laces, and Jumpman logo. As for the packaging, according to @zsneakerheadz, the box will be powder blue with a white Jumpman logo in the middle.

These are slated to drop on Saturday, March 7th for $190 USD. If you're in the market for a new shoe and want to show support to the Tar Heels, we highly suggest you scoop these up. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.