Jordan Brand has recently shown a willingness to produce alternate versions of some of the most coveted Air Jordan PEs, such as the newly released "Ray Allen" Air Jordan 7 and the upcoming "Inspire" Air Jordan 5 which mimics the Michigan Wolverines PE.

According to sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz, that trend may continue in 2020 with a UNC-themed Air Jordan 3. The kicks in question have not yet surfaced, but rumors suggest they will resemble the special edition 3s that were issued to the Tar Heels Football and Basketball teams in 2018.

As seen in the IG posts embedded below, those exclusive sneakers were built on white leather uppers, equipped with the classic elephant print detailing and UNC blue accents on the mudguard, tongue and heel. Whether they have any UNC branding or not, fans of the Tar Heels will surely want to monitor any updates regarding this release.

Check out the 2018 PE below, and stay tuned for more info.