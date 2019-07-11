Very few people know that there was a time where Michael Jordan wanted out of Nike. After the release of the Air Jordan 2, MJ was thinking of moving on and didn't even want to know what the Air Jordan 3 would look like. The Beaverton brand enlisted designer Tinker Hatfield to create the Jordan 3 and thanks to some interesting design tropes, he was able to convince Michael Jordan to stay. If not for Tinker, Jordan Brand would have never existed so it's only right that the brand honors him at every possible turn.

After a couple of Air Jordan 3 colorways in his honor, Jordan Brand is back with another Tinker Hatfield model, this time in black and grey. Thanks to some new photos from @zsneakerheadz, we have a better understanding of what these are going to look like. The upper is mostly comprised of black while there is grey placed on the Nike swoosh, tongue, and outsole. A Jumpman logo is placed onto the tongue all while Nike Air branding is on the back.

According to the post below, these will be released on Saturday, July 27th for $200 USD. If you're a Jordan-head looking to add to your collection, these will certainly be a great piece.